Russia’s trade turnover with African states up 17.2% in 2018, says ministry

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s trade turnover with the African states increased by more than 17% in 2018 to $20.4 bln. A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that the majority of trade operations included Algeria, Egypt, Kenia, Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Tunisia and South Africa.

"Trade-economic and investment partnership is one of the major areas of cooperation with African countries. In 2018, trade turnover with African states increased by 17.2% compared with 2017 to $20.4 bln. Meanwhile, Russian exports amounted to $17.5 bln, while imports totaled $2.9 bln," the representative said.