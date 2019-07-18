First yacht from Hong Kong arrives in China's Sanya

SANYA, July 18./TASS/. The first yacht under the free navigation regime between Hainan Province, Hong Kong and Macao arrived in the resort city of Sanya, according to the Hainan Daily.

According to the publication, the Hong Kong Du yacht arrived in Sanya port with seven travelers on board. Representatives of the customs inspected the boat and gave her team a permission to stay in the waters of Hainan for 90 days. The registering procedure took about 30 minutes. "Sanya has a wonderful climate, beautiful nature. The water in the sea is also very clean and a high level of services is being provided, which makes sailing here especially attractive," the captain told reporters.

According to the Hainan Daily, for the convenience of sea travelers in 2017, the Sanya Yacht Services company was established, through which shipowners would be able to process customs duties. To date, the company has issued 15 such provisions to foreign yachts totaling 150 million yuan (about $ 21.8 million). In 2019, 7 vessels with tourists used the services of Sanya Yacht Services. This month, the provincial authorities decided to open eight ports for overseas yachts. Foreign vessels will be able to moor in the harbours until January 15, 2020.