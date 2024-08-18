Five more refugees leave Rukban camp in Syria — Russian reconciliation center

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Syria’s authorities and the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry) have helped five more refugees leave the Rukban camp in the al-Tanf area, where the humanitarian situation is on the edge of catastrophe, Oleg Idnasyuk, the center’s deputy chief, said on Sunday.

"The situation in the Rukban refugee camp located in the US-occupied al-Tanf area remains unfavorable. Thanks to the efforts Syria’s authorities and the Russian reconciliation center, five refugees (one man, one woman, and three children) left the camp," he said, adding that the United States demonstrates utter inability to help people leave the refugee camp and return to their homes.