IAEA chief expected to visit Kursk NPP soon — Russian diplomat

VIENNA, August 18. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi may visit the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in the near future, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"In its latest bulletin, the agency reiterated Rafael Grossi’s readiness to pay a visit to the Kursk NPP to assess the situation. Bearing in mind the current alarming situation, I think this can happen rather soon," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Ulyanov, Grossi responded to Russia’s invitation to visit the Kursk NPP promptly.

Earlier, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev invited Grossi to visit the Kursk NPP and the city of Kurchatov as soon as possible to see for himself the situation around the nuclear facility. In a phone call with the IAEA chief, Likhachev stressed that situation around the nuclear plant kept on deteriorating.

On August 9, Russia notified the IAEA about the situation around the Kursk NPP amid Ukraine’s attempted attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region. It said that fragments of downed missiles had been reportedly found in the facility’s territory.