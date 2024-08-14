No Ukrainian aircraft in skies over Russia’s Kursk Region — top commander

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian military units involved in repelling the Ukrainian attack on the Kursk Region have not noticed the work of Ukrainian aviation in the region, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

"As for aviation, I would like to say that, in principle, we have not noticed the work of aviation itself. Although, several times we received information that helicopters were flying in our direction. But somehow they did not reach us," he said during a Rossiya-1 TV broadcast.

The top military commander added that the Russian servicemen would be "very happy" to meet enemy aircraft and add them to the "collection" of downed helicopters.