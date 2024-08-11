Russia redeploys recon, attack drone units to Kursk Region — governor

MELITOPOL, August 11. /TASS/. Russian aerial reconnaissance and attack drone units are heading from the Zaporozhye Region to the Kursk Region to help repel a Ukrainian assault, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"Aerial reconnaissance and attack drone units have been redeployed from the Zaporozhye Region to help in the Kursk region. The technical capabilities of our units allow us to provide substantial support to the region, which came under terrorist attacks by the enemy. The chairman of the defense committee of the Zaporozhye Region’s legislature joined the unit on the way to the Kursk Region," he wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack alerts have been issued repeatedly in the region since then. According to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, more than 8,000 people have been evacuated from border areas over the past day due to Ukrainian attacks, and more than 6,000 people have been placed in temporary accommodation centers.

Hospitals have admitted 69 people that were injured in Ukrainian shelling of the Kursk Region, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. Of them, 17 are in serious condition. According to the latest data from the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 1,350 troops, 29 tanks and 23 armored personnel carriers since the start of hostilities in the Kursk Region.