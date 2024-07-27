Russian Pacific Fleet ships enter Gulf of Aden

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. A detachment of ships of Russia's Pacific Fleet has passed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Gulf of Aden, the fleet's press service reported.

"A detachment of the Pacific Fleet ships consisting of the Varyag guards missile cruiser and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate has completed the passage through the Red Sea, moving through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entering the Gulf of Aden," the statement said.

According to the press service, at the moment the crews of the ships continue to fulfill their tasks within the framework of the campaign.

The fleet press service recalled that the campaign began on January 22. During this time, the ships' crews made business visits to the ports of India, Sri Lanka, Iran, Qatar and Eritrea.