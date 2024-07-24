Perpetrator suspected of car bombing in Moscow flees to Turkey — FSB chief

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The man suspected of blowing up a Toyota Land Cruiser in northern Moscow has fled to Turkey, so Russian law enforcement officials are in talks on his extradition, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov told reporters.

"[He is] in Turkey. We are working with the Turks, but let’s wait and see," he said when asked by the Telegram channel Shot about the suspect’s whereabouts and the chances for his extradition to Russia.

On Wednesday morning, an explosion occurred in a Toyota Land Cruiser parked on a street in the north of Moscow, injuring two people. Law enforcement agencies told TASS that the improvised bomb was planted under the driver’s seat of the SUV underbody. According to one of the leads in the investigation, the explosion may be related to the victim’s job. A criminal case has been launched under the charges of attempted murder and illegal acquisition of firearms and ammunition.