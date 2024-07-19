18 Ukrainian drones shot down over Kursk Region during day

KURSK, July 19. /TASS/. Eighteen Ukrainian drones were shot down in border area of Russia’s Kursk Region during the day, the region’s acting governor, Alexey Smirnov said.

"During the past night, air defense forces destroyed eleven Ukrainian fixed-wing drones. <…> seven drones were jammed or shot down with the use of firearms and electronic warfare means during the day," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the acting governor, seven settlements in the Kursk Region came under shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops and four settlements, as well as the Krupets crossing point were attacked by Ukrainian drones during the day.

One civilians was killed as a result of a drone attack on the village of Gornal.