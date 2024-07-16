Russia’s General Staff chief visits command post of battlegroup East

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov visited the command post of the battlegroup East in the area of the special military operation.

"The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation, Army General Valery Gerasimov visited a command post of the battlegroup East in the zone of the special military operation. The chief of the General Staff at the command post listened to a report from Lieutenant General Alexander Sanchik, the commander of the battlegroup East, and other officers of the battlegroup about the current situation in its area of responsibility and the progress of combat operations," the Defense Ministry said in a statement. "Summing up the reports, the chief of the General Staff noted the achievements of the battlegroup East in liberating the settlement of Urozhaynoe and set goal for further operations."

"In conclusion of his work in the battlegroup East, Army General Valery Gerasimov presented state awards to servicemen who distinguished themselves the most in the liberation of the settlement of Urozhaynoe, and thanked them for their valor and courage in battles," the Defense Ministry said.

After the awarding ceremony, the chief of the General Staff spoke with officers and soldiers that participated in the liberation of Urozhainoye. They shared details about how the preparation and the actual assault on the settlement were carried out.