Russian army hits Ukrainian military train, wiping out 20 units of equipment, 120 troops

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces used the Iskander-M mobile short-range ballistic missile system for a strike on the location where a railroad train belonging to the Ukrainian military was standing in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said adding that about 20 pieces of equipment and up to 120 Ukrainian troops were eliminated.

The Russian Defense Ministry released video footage showing how the train was wiped out.

"A unit of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system carried out a missile strike with two operational-tactical missiles on the site where a railroad train of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade was standing with ammunition in the village of Budy in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said. "The strike destroyed about 20 pieces of equipment, including three Marder infantry fighting vehicles and up to 120 service members of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said.