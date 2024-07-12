Total of 19 Ukrainian drones destroyed in borderline Kursk region in past day

KURSK, July 12. /TASS/. A total of 19 Ukrainian drones were shot down or jammed above three districts of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region in the past day, acting Governor Alexey Smirnov wrote on Telegram.

"A total of 19 Ukrainian drones were neutralized and jammed with the use of firearms and electronic warfare systems in border areas during the day," he said.

According to the official, no one was wounded. However, a roof of a house caught fire in the village of Gornal. Minor damage was also reported to several buildings in the settlement of Tetkino.