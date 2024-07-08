MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is using chemical laboratories in large-scale production of drones to drop munitions with toxic chemicals on civilians and Russian servicemen, Chief of Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.

"The presence of chemical laboratories in Ukraine similar to the one detected in Avdeyevka is confirmed by the testimony of Ukrainian armed forces personnel. A Ukrainian prisoner of war, Sergei Batyr, testified on the involvement of American specialists, as well as the participation of these laboratories in the mass production of kamikaze drones," the general said.

The US fully controls activities of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Kirillov noted. "To settle accounts with the 'undesirable' states, Washington has established an attributive mechanism in the OPCW that was used to investigate the use of chemical weapons in Syria," he added.