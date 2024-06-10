Russian, Egyptian warships to holds drills, practice maneuvering

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian and Egyptian naval ships plan to hold joint exercises during a visit of Russian warships to Alexandria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the ships that called at Alexandria are the Guards Missile Cruiser Varyag and frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov. As part of the call, on Russia Day, June 12, the Varyag will host a reception with representatives of the Egyptian Navy Command.

"The call of Russian warships will last to June 14 and will end with a bilateral Passex exercise with Egyptian naval ships. The ships will practice elements of joint maneuvering, conduct training in communication and inspection," the ministry said.

The call of Russian warships at Alexandria is another practical step in strengthening Russian-Egyptian naval cooperation, according to the ministry.

The ministry said the crews of the Russian ships will have an opportunity to rest after carrying out missions in their long voyage and get to know local sights.