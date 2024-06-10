HeliRussia show displays light Vorobei scout drone

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The HeliRussia 2024 show in Moscow features light Vorobei (Sparrow) scout drone.

"It is already used in the zone of the special military operation (in Ukraine) and batch production is prepared. It is an analog of Mavic scout drone, which is procured for the operation in huge amounts. We used advanced solutions to make it small and compact. In particular, Vorobei has foldable rotor blades, foldable beams and antennas. It folds into a small square for transportation," the Stratim Design Bureau said.

The drone is resistant to electronic warfare. It is designed for reconnaissance, guidance and fire adjustment and, in contrast to Mavic, operates non-standard frequencies. It has no No Fly Zones and does not expose the operator. Vorobei cannot be remotely switched off by the producer, the designer said.

The drone can be guided by a smartphone on a fixture. The flight distance is ten kilometers and the speed is 80 km/h.