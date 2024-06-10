HeliRussia show features Golub bomber drone

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The HeliRussia show in Moscow features Golub bomber copter, which automatically identifies infantry by neuro network.

"We for the first time displayed Golub bomber with a payload of twelve munitions or a 82mm mine. They are conveniently fixed under the craft. The drone can use machine vision and focus on the target. It hovers over it without human interference. Golub can automatically identify infantry - armed people in uniform - by its neuro network," the Stratim Design Bureau said. The drone has a communication system resistant to electronic warfare. "Golub flew over active electronic warfare systems and dropped munitions right on them. Electronic warfare cannot counter the craft due its frequencies that cannot be currently jammed," it said.

The drone is already used in the Ukraine operation and batch production is prepared. "The test operation is successful," the designer said.

Golub carries a six-kg payload. It has a rotating camera for piloting and bomb release. The distance is ten kilometers and the altitude is 500 meters. The minimal speed is 40 km/h.