MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed two Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Air defenses destroyed 50 Ukrainian drones, 23 HIMARS rockets, two Tochka U missiles, a Neptune missile and three French-made Hammer air bombs in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces hit Ukrainian P-18 radar

Russian forces have hit a Ukrainian P-18 radar designed to detect and track aerial targets, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past day, Russian tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery units hit a P-18 radar designed to detect and track aerial targets, as well as enemy troops and equipment in 103 areas," the statement reads.

Battlegroup Dnepr defeats four Ukrainian brigades

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr defeated four Ukrainian brigades in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in the past day, making the enemy lose up to 70 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the forces and equipment of the 65th Mechanized Brigade, the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 15th National Guard Brigade and the 38th Marine Brigade north of Rabotino, as well as near Zherebyanka and Novopokrovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian army lost up to 70 troops, six motor vehicles, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, an Akatsiya 152 mm self-propelled gun, a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer and a US-made M119 105 mm howitzer.

Battlegroup Center liberates settlement of Umanskoye in Donetsk People’s Republic

Russia’s Battlegroup Center has liberated the settlement of Umanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Center carried out successful operations, liberating the settlement of Umanskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The forces of the 23rd and 24th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 109th Territorial Defense Brigade were defeated near Novgorodskoye, Yevgenovka, Rozovka and Novosyolovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

The enemy lost "over 360 troops, two motor vehicles, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, three D-30 122 mm howitzers and two MT-12 Rapira anti-tank guns.".

Battlegroup North defeats five Ukrainian brigades

Russia’s Battlegroup North defeated five Ukrainian brigades and repelled seven counterattacks in the past day, making the enemy lose up to 190 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup North continued to advance deeper into enemy defenses. They hit the forces and equipment of the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade and the 92nd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 36th Marine Brigade, the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade and the 13th National Guard Brigade near Malye Prokhody, Gatishche, Liptsy and Neskuchnoye in the Kharkov Region.

According to the ministry, Ukraine lost up to 190 troops, two armored vehicles, including a US-made Stryker vehicle, three motor vehicles and a Buk missile system. In addition, a Bogdana 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, a Polish-made Krab 155 mm self-propelled howitzer and a D-20 152 mm howitzer were hit by counterbattery fire.

Battlegroup East moves to more advantageous positions

"Units of Battlegroup East improved their frontline position. <...> An attack by the Tenth Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was repelled near Razdolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 290 troops, two armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles. In addition, a US-made M198 155 mm howitzer, a British-made FH-70 155 mm towed howitzer and three D-30 122 mm howitzers were hit by counterbattery fire. In addition, three field ammunition depots were wiped out in the past day.

Ukraine loses up to 465 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West

Ukraine lost up to 465 troops, a tank and three armored combat vehicles in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup West moved to more advantageous positions, hitting the forces of the 14th and 116th mechanized brigades and the 77th Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 40th National Guard Regiment near Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Three counterattacks by assault teams of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled near Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine lost up to 465 troops, a tank, three armored combat vehicles and five pickup trucks. Besides, a British-made AS-90 Braveheart 155 mm self-propelled howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer and a Grad multiple rocket launcher were hit by counterbattery fire.