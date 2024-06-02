Robotic mine clearance vehicle tested in Mariupol — developer

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The MGR-4 Shmel robotic mine clearance vehicle has passed trials during mine clearing in Mariupol, Deputy CEO of High Precision Weapons company Alexander Dernovoi told TASS.

"We presented the vehicle in a variant with a pilot’s cabin last year. Senior officials of the Ministry of Emergencies instructed to remove the cabin in order to exclude risks for operators. A series of trials was passed over the year and they, by the way, continue until now, including in Mariupol. Trials were also held at a training site in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Several units are already performing mine clearance tasks in new regions," the senior executive said.

The robotic mine clearance vehicle is fitted with a hydraulically actuated winch and a chain hammer sweep and is designed to detect and destroy antipersonnel land mines.