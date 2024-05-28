Russian side ready to continue work on ensuring safety of Zaporozhye nuke plant — Rosatom

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev during talks with Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that the Russian side is ready to continue active work on ensuring the safe use of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) under the conditions of relentless Ukrainian provocations.

"The consultations focused on nuclear safety and security of the Zaporozhskaya NPP. Mr. Alexey Likhachev confirmed readiness of the Russian side to continue active work on ensuring safe operation of the Zaporozhskaya NPP against the background of relentless Ukrainian provocations. The Rosatom Director General addressed in detail interaction with the IAEA experts present at the plant," Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation said on its website.

In turn, Grossi shared his assessment of the situation at the nuclear facility. The sides also touched upon other aspects of cooperation between Russia and the IAEA, in particular, about the prospects of global nuclear energy development, and confirmed the agreement to maintain regular interaction.