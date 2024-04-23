Top Russian security official praises Republika Srpska’s principled position on Ukraine

ST. PETERSBURG, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev thanked President of Republika Srpska (an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina) Milorad Dodik for his firm and consistent position on the Ukrainian crisis.

"We note the convergence of our approaches to the situation in the Balkans, in Europe and in the world as a whole. We know very well that Banja Luka is under unprecedented pressure," Patrushev said during a meeting with Dodik.

"In this context, we particularly appreciate the principled position against joining the sanctions regime, your firm and consistent line on the Ukrainian crisis is particularly valuable for us," the top security official pointed out.