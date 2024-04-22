North Korea presumably launches ballistic missile — Japan Coast Guard

TOKYO, April 22. /TASS/. North Korea has presumably launched a ballistic missile, the Japan Coast Guard reported, adding that it has already fallen.

According to the agency, the missile was in the air for seven minutes. According to the NHK TV channel, it fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

This is North Korea’s fourth ballistic missile launch this year. The last time Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile was on April 2. At that time, the Korean Central News Agency reported the successful test of a new Hwasong-16B intermediate-range hypersonic missile.