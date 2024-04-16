IAEA temporarily recalls inspectors from Iranian sites — Russian envoy

VIENNA, April 16. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is temporarily withdrawing its inspectors from Iran amid tensions in the region, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna has said.

"In view of the tensions in the region, the IAEA has decided to temporarily recall its inspectors from Iranian nuclear facilities," Ulyanov said on his Telegram channel.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said earlier that the escalation in the Middle East did not affect the mission of inspectors at Iranian nuclear facilities: the Iranian authorities notified the agency that the country's nuclear facilities will be closed on April 14 for security reasons. Grossi noted that for the sake of the inspectors' safety the organization decided to resume inspections on April 16.