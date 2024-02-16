IAEA experts visit Energodar to assess damage after Ukrainian drone attack

VIENNA, February 16. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited the city of Energodar to assess the damage after a drone attack, the agency said in a press statement.

"This week, the IAEA experts were in Energodar to assess damage that the Russian Federation said was caused by drone attacks on the town where many ZNPP staff live a few kilometers from the site," it said.

"There were no casualties reported. <…> The team did not observe any remnants of the drone, which had reportedly been removed, and was therefore not able to confirm whether the damage observed was directly related to a drone attack the previous day, or is the result of damage sustained previously," the IAEA said.

Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said on February 14 that two explosions had rocked the city of Energodar as a result of an attack by Ukrainian kamikaze drones. According to Rogov, the building of the city administration was damaged.