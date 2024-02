RIYADH, February 5. /TASS/. The portfolio of orders of the Indian-Russian producer of supersonic missiles BrahMos has reached $7 bln, the company’s export director Pravin Pathak told TASS.

"The portfolio of orders of BrahMos has already reached $7 bln, which includes both Indian and export orders," he said at World Defense Show 2024.

The international defense and security exhibition World Defense Show 2024 is running in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from February 4 to 8.