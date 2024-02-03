Severodvinsk hosts ceremony of withdrawal of Prince Pozharsky submarine — top brass

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. A solemn ceremony of the withdrawal of the Knyaz (Prince) Pozharsky submarine from the boathouse was held in Severodvinsk, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Today, on February 3, 2024, a solemn ceremony of withdrawal of the eighth Borei-class nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky from the boathouse took place in Severodvinsk. The ceremony was supervised by Russian Navy Commander Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov," the statement said.

"Today's ceremony once again confirms the course of strengthening and developing the strategic nuclear forces of the Navy, which we are resolutely pursuing for the sake of ensuring the security of the state," the ministry quoted Yevmenov as saying. "The Russian Navy will receive reliable and modern submarines, the design and construction of which took into account the challenges that characterize the situation on the world's oceans. The nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky embodies the most advanced technological solutions, experience and traditions of domestic submarine shipbuilding," he pointed out.

The admiral emphasized that the armament of the nuclear-powered submarine and its technical characteristics will allow it to effectively perform all tasks as planned.