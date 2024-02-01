Russia designs automatic guidance for combat robots

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Tallamkho Design Bureau in Chechnya said it had designed optical automatic guidance at moving targets for turret-based robotic platforms.

"Our design bureau has created an optical system of automatic guidance at moving targets. There is an agreement with a Russian turret producer to use our product on combat robotic platforms," it said.

The system automatically detects the flecks of hostile heat seekers and opens fire at them. "In contrast to active optics operating in infrared regime, the heat seekers do not emit anything. They operate in a passive regime and have glass that glares. We learned to spot the flecks. The automatic system detects them, the turret aims at the target and automatically opens fire," the bureau said.

The system operates in a preset sector. When it spots the movement or flecks it points at them and opens fire, it added.

The Tallamkho wants to teach a robot to fire automatically. "Target detection systems already exist. He who is the first to successfully engage a decision-making system to open fire will win," it said.

The bureau was created in 2022 in Grozny.