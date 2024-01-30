Ukrainian army loses over 130 troops as a result of artillery strikes — Battlegroup Center

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 130 people as a result of attacks by Russian artillerymen and crews of heavy flamethrower systems (HFS) in the Krasny Liman direction, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"Artillery crews and crews of heavy flamethrower systems inflicted fire on 93 targets, including four strongholds points, four areas where equipment was concentrated and more than 50 areas where enemy manpower and fire weapons were concentrated in the areas of Yampolovka, Grigorovka, Dronovka and Serebryansky forestry," he said.

According to the officer, in the Chervona Dibrova area, the group’s units also repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces. As a result, the enemy lost more than 130 troops. Also, a tank and one enemy pickup truck were destroyed, Savchuk added.