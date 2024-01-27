Russian Armed Forces repel five attacks by Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk direction over day

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Units of the Western Group of Forces repelled five strikes by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups in the direction of Kupyansk over the day, Russia's Ministry of Defence reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the Western Group of Forces repelled five attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 32nd mechanized brigade and the 103rd technical defense brigade in the settlements of Sinkovka, Kharkov region, and Terny, Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost up to 25 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, and three cars," the Russian Defense Ministry stated.