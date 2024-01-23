Minsk beefs up radio-technical forces on western border — Belarus Defense Ministry

MINSK, January 23. /TASS/. Belarus is building up forces and gear for its radio-technical troops on its western, NATO-facing border, First Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Gulevich said.

"The armed forces are taking additional measures to build up the radar field, the strength of equipment and gear of the radio-technical troops, and the strength of equipment for electronic warfare, which can successfully carry out activities to detect intruder craft, as well as the impact on them," Belarus Today quoted him as saying.

According to Gulevich, who heads the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces, the level of external provocations in Belarusian airspace has remained constant. "We can monitor and document these activities and, accordingly, file [air space violation] claims against neighboring countries, which, I hope, do so accidentally, not deliberately," he said.