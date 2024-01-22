Russian forces hit over 100 Ukrainian forces targets in Krasny Liman direction over day

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Artillerymen from Russia's Center group of forces hit more than 100 Ukrainian Armed Forces targets over the day, Head of the group’s press department Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"During the day, artillery forces hit almost 100 enemy targets in the Krasny Liman direction, including two strong sites, three sites with stored equipment, and nationalist field artillery crews. Enemy losses included up to 80 military troops, three vehicles, and a D-20 artillery piece," he said.

According to Savchuk, the group's motorized rifle units also thwarted three strikes by assault groups from the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 21st battalion and 63rd mechanized brigade in the area of the Torsky site and Serebryansky forestry.