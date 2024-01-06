Ukrainian forces lose up to 100 servicemen in Krasny Liman area over past 24 hours

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Russian troops operating in the Krasny Liman area defeated the Ukrainian manpower and equipment near Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Serebryansky forestry, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, Russia’s central battlegroup struck the Ukrainian manpower and equipment near Chervonaya Dibrova of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Serebryansky forestry. The losses of the enemy amounted to up to 100 servicemen, two vehicles, as well as a Gvozdika howitzer," the statement said.