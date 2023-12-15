Russia, US notify each other on every ICBM launch — strategic missile forces commander

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia and the US continue to notify each other on all planned intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) launches, says Colonel General Sergey Karakayev, Commander of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces.

"The Russian Federation notifies the US side about any planned ICBM or SLBM launch at least 24 hours in advance. The US also provides similar information," he said.

Previously, Karakayev said that Russia and the US notify each other about all planned launches at least 24 hours in advance in accordance with the 1988 agreement and under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.

"Such a notification includes the planned launch date, location and the warhead’s touchdown area," he said.