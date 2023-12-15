US to keep trying to diminish capabilities of Russian strategic nuclear forces — commander

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The US is set to continue attempts to degrade the capabilities of Russia's strategic nuclear forces by exploring and implementing new approaches to this goal, Colonel General Sergey Karakayev, the commander of the forces, told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"We now can state with confidence that the US in the foreseeable future will not give up attempts to reduce the capabilities of Russia's strategic nuclear forces, and will continue to explore and implement new additional ways to accomplish this goal," he said in an interview ahead of Strategic Missile Forces Day celebrated on December 17.