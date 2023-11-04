Four UAVs destroyed over Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Kiev launched another drone attack on Russian targets - four UAVs were shot down by Russian air defense systems over the Belgorod and Kursk districts, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"Attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs on Russian territory were foiled during the night of November 4. On-duty air defense systems destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod and Kursk regions," the ministry said.