Russian forces destroy Ukrainian depots at Dolgintsevo airfield near Krivoy Rog

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian ammunition and fuel depots at the Dongintsevo airfield in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian armed forces’ ammunition and fuel depots were destroyed at the Dongintsevo airfield near the city of Krivoy Rog in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Russian army and tactical aircraft, drones, missile and artillery forces hit Ukrainian troops and military equipment in 118 areas.