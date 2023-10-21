Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporozhye area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the Zaporozhye area, Russian ground troops, aircraft and artillery forces repelled three enemy attacks and inflicted a fire defeat on a unit of the 118th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement reads.

The enemy lost up to 20 troops, two tanks, three motor vehicles, an FH-70 howitzer, an M119 howitzer and a D-20 howitzer.