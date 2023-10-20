Putin holds Security Council meeting to discuss adopting high technology in defense

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"Let's talk today about the adoption of modern technologies to ensure defense and security of the country," he said in opening remarks.

He then invited Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko to make a speech on the subject.

Putin also proposed to "exchange opinions on the most pressing issues on the current agenda."

The meeting was attended by Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Head of the Presidential Administration Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Special Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.