MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian aviation and artillery on the Zaporozhye direction hit personnel and vehicles of Ukraine’s 65th Mechanized Brigade, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Aviation and artillery strikes hit personnel and vehicles of Ukraine’s 65th Mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino, Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three automobiles, a US-made M-777 artillery system and a D-30 howitzer," the statement reads.

Russian forces on the Zaporozhye direction also repelled an attack by the 71th Jaeger brigade near the settlement of Verbovoye, Zaporozhye Region.