MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Russian forces eliminated a Ukrainian brigade command post near the settlement of Podliman, Kharkov Region, and a radio post at an airstrip in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"A radio communications post was eliminated at the Dnepr Airstrip in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. A command post of the 66th Mechanized brigade was eliminated near the settlement of Podliman, Kharkov Region," the Ministry said.

The Ministry added that Russian aviation, drones, missile forces and artillery hit enemy personnel and military vehicles in 133 areas within the last 24 hours.