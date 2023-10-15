Russian forces hit 4 Ukrainian brigades on southern Donetsk direction

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Forces of Russia’s Battlegroup East hit concentration areas of personnel and vehicles of four Ukrainian brigades and repelled one attack on the southern Donetsk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"[Russian forces] hit concentrations of personnel and vehicles of Ukraine’s 79th Air Assault, 72nd Mechanized, 127th and 128th territorial defense brigades near settlements of Novomikhaylovka, Ugledar, Vodyanoye, Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye (DPR) and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye Region)," the Defense Ministry said.

Forces of Battlegroup East in cooperation with army aviation and artillery also repelled an attack of the 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Staromayorskoye, DPR, the Ministry added.