MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian forces stopped operations of two Ukrainian sabotage groups in the Alyoshkinsky Island in the Kherson area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry also said fire assaults over the past day killed up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen and two motor vehicles.