Putin thanks Russian armed forces’ leadership, fighters for courage and heroism

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television interview thanked Russian fighters in the area of the special military operation for their courage and heroism.

In the interview for the television program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin." he described the current situation at the frontline as active defense and said, "I would like to thank the armed forces, the leadership of the armed forces, but above all our soldiers on the frontline for their courage and heroism," according to a fragment that journalist Pavel Zarubin posted to Telegram.