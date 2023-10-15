Russian Aerospace Force strikes millitants' control posts, ammunition depots in Syria

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces delivered high-precision strikes against facilities of militant groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit said.

Militants of radical groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone continue attempts to attack installations on the territory under control by the Syrian government using improvised drones and modified multiple launch rocket systems, Kulit said.

"For purposes of preventing such attempts, the Russian Aerospace Force delivered high-precision strikes against facilities of illegal militant groups in the Idlib de-escalation area. As a result of strikes, a mobile multiple launch rocket system on a pickup truck and five strike drones were destroyed. Two control posts and two underground shelters of illegal militant groups, and five depots with armament and munitions were engaged. More than ten fighters were killed," the Rear Admiral noted.