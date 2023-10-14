Air defenses down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Kiev has made an attempt to attack targets in Russia with a drone that was shot down by air defenses over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On October 14 at about 5:30 p.m. Moscow time, the Kiev regime’s attempt to conduct a terrorist attack, using a fixed-wing drone, on facilities in the Russian Federation was thwarted. The on-duty air defense systems destroyed the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.