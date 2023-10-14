Russian forces repel seven Ukrainian attacks in Kharkov Region – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces repelled seven Ukrainian attacks Ivanovka, Sinkovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk area, the battlegroup West repulsed seven attacks of the Ukrainian 14th, 32nd, 115th mechanized brigades in the areas of Ivanovka, Sinkovka and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region. <...> The enemy's losses for the day amounted to up to 215 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, as well as a Polish-made Krab howitzer," the ministry said.