Russian forces foil Ukrainian activities on Alyoshkinsky Island – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces suppressed the activities of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group on Alyoshkinsky Island, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Kherson area, the Russian forces defeated the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian 126th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Berislav of the Kherson Region. In addition, the activity of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group was suppressed on Alyoshkinsky Island," the statement said.

The ministry added that the enemy's losses in this area amounted to more than 40 servicemen, eight vehicles, one Hyacinth-B howitzer, as well as three D-30 guns.