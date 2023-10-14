Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporozhye area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours in the Zaporozhye area, the Russian units repelled five attacks of the Ukrainian 23rd and 118th mechanized brigades, as well as the 15th National Guard brigade in the areas of Verbovoye and Rabotino settlements of the Zaporozhye Region," the statement said.

The ministry added that the enemy lost more than 35 servicemen, one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, one Msta-B howitzer and one US-made M119 gun.