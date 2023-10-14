Russian forces defeat Ukrainian units near Ugledar, Nikolskoye – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces defeated the Ukrainian units in the area of Ugledar and Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The units of the battlegroup East inflicted a fire defeat on the Ukrainian 79th airborne assault brigade and the 72nd mechanized brigade in the areas of the settlements of Ugledar and Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.

The ministry added that the enemy lost up to 170 servicemen, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles and three vehicles.