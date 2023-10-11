Military to report to Putin on CSTO drills on October 12 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The military will report to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the course of the Indestructible Brotherhood 2023 drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on October 12, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists.

"There will be a ceremony during which military spokesmen will also report on participating in the CSTO drills. The drills are being held in Kyrgyzstan on October 9-13. This joint exercise of CSTO countries is being held under the ‘Indestructible Brotherhood 2023’ slogan," he said adding that the ceremony will mark the 20th anniversary of the opening of the Russian airbase in Kant, Kyrgyzstan.

The official specified that the participation of the Russian leader and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in the event is part of the state visit. "This base plays an important part in maintaining stability and security in all of Central Asia," he added.

The active phase of the Indestructible Brotherhood 2023 joint drills is being held at the Edelweiss Proving Ground in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry, the drills’ main goals are to perfect the practical skills of peacekeeping forces’ command staff and personnel and enhance coordination between military units while fulfilling peacekeeping tasks in the Central Asian collective security region.

"During the exercise in highlands terrain, drills will be conducted on tasks for effecting a post-conflict settlement in a crisis zone, including conducting a peacekeeping operation with the forces and equipment available within the CSTO collective security system and providing humanitarian aid," the press service said in a statement.

The drills involve about 1,500 peacekeepers from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, operational groups from the CSTO Joint Headquarters and Secretariat, and over 200 units of special, armored and automotive equipment, military transport, assault and army aviation, unmanned aviation and attack motorboats.