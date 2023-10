MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian units have eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian personnel as well as a Msta-B howitzer, a D-20 gun and a M-46 cannon in the Zaporozhye area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It specified that the strike was delivered on the Ukrainian army’s personnel and equipment in the vicinity of the villages of Uspenovka, Rabotino and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region.